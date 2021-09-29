CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chase Young on WFT defense: We’re trying to focus on us and nothing outside

By Josh Alper
NBC Sports
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNeither defensive end Chase Young nor the Washington Football Team’s defense as a whole has lived up to expectations through the first three weeks of the season. Washington was fourth in the league in points allowed last season, but they rank 29th this year after allowing 92 points over their first three games. Young hasn’t recorded a sack and has one quarterback hit over that span and he said on Team 980 on Tuesday that “everybody is real urgent” to make the changes needed to bring more on-field success.

NBC Sports

Young: 'Something has to change' after WFT's slow start

The Washington Football team has only one win after three games. And, its slumping defense, which was expected to be the backbone of the club, is a major reason why. Fair or not, pass rusher Chase Young has received his share of blame for Washington's slow start. The reigning Defensive Rookie of the Year has yet to record a sack this season, something almost every Washington fan is aware of.
NFL
The Spun

Chase Young Sends Clear Message About Washington’s Defense

Heading into the 2021 season, the Washington Football Team was expected to boast one of the best defensive units in the NFL. But so far through the first two games of the year, they haven’t exactly lived up to those expectations. In Week 1, Washington allowed 424 yards, 27 first...
NFL
NBC Washington

Chase Young Says Washington's Defense Must ‘Look Ourselves in the Mirror' After Loss

Young: WFT's defense must 'look ourselves in the mirror' after loss originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. In order for the Washington Football Team to have a chance at upsetting the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, its defensive front needed to show up. They didn't. Buffalo quarterback Josh Allen wasn't sacked...
NFL
Washington State
audacy.com

Chase Young says WFT players 'know what we have to change'

Chase Young says he doesn’t feel pressure but acknowledged the Washington Football Team needs to change things up after the defense’s slow start to the 2021 season. In an interview on The Team 980’s Russell & Medhurst Monday, Young said the entire Washington locker room, even on a young team, down to a man, was ready to hold themselves accountable.
FOOTBALL
WKYC

WFT's Chase Young on 1-2 start: 'All we have to do right now is just stick together'

ASHBURN, Va. — The Washington Football Team was under a lot of pressure coming into the 2021-22 season after they surprisingly won the NFC East division last season. Expectations were high especially for the defense, which impressed in the second half of last season. The leader of that defense, defensive end Chase Young sat down for a 1-on-1 with the Locked On Washington Football Team podcast on Thursday to talk about their slow start to the year and how the team can get back on track.
NFL
