MLB playoff picture, standings, postseason odds: Yankees extend lead; Cardinals clinch; Mariners making push
The 2021 Major League Baseball regular season has begun its final week, and baseball's playoff picture is taking final shape. We officially have six of our 10 postseason teams, as the White Sox, Giants, Dodgers, Brewers, Rays and Cardinals constitute more than half the field. The Astros will likely be the next division winner to join them, and Houston's magic number sits at one to clinch the American League West.www.cbssports.com
Comments / 0