Chrissy Teigen commemorates one year since losing baby in emotional posts: 'Love you forever'

By Elise Brisco, USA TODAY
 9 days ago

Chrissy Teigen is mourning the loss of her third baby a year later with some touching tributes.

The former model took to her Instagram Thursday to commemorate the loss of Jack, the baby she and husband John Legend lost due to pregnancy complications last October .  Teigen posted photos of a memorial service she put on with Legend and their children, Miles and Luna. The family is seen dressed in all black, as they look at a pair of altar-like tables decorated with flowers.

"Took me a year but finally honored his little spirit with some blessings today," Teigen captioned the post. "Hopefully some closure in my heart will happen now."

Earlier this week, Teigen marked National Sons' Day by posting a photo on Instagram of herself crying in the hospital bed, with Legend by her side, at the time of the loss. Teigen wrote about "the son we almost had" in the post's caption.

"A year ago you gave me the greatest pain I could ever imagine to show me I could survive anything, even if I didn’t want to," Teigen wrote. "I didn’t get to take care of you, but you came and went to get me to love myself and take care of myself because our bodies are precious and life is a miracle."

The 35-year-old cookbook author concluded her Tuesday post writing, "they told me it would get easier but yeah, that hasn’t started yet. mom and dad love you forever."

Openly sharing her pregnancy loss, Teigen inspired many women who are or who have dealt with similar unfortunate circumstances. According to the Office on Women's Health , pregnancy loss occurs in "as many as 10 to 15 percent of confirmed pregnancies."

More: Chrissy Teigen on her 'gut-wrenching' year and the stigma surrounding infertility

"I'm happy to be the one to be able to yell loudly from the rooftops and talk about my uterus and talk about my everything," Teigen told USA TODAY in April . "If that's going to make other women feel that they can do it, too, then I will be that person and I'm happy to do it."

Inspiring others: Chrissy Teigen's openness about pregnancy loss gives strength to women in similar situations

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sX1vN_0cBcxop900
Chrissy Teigen is mourning the loss of her third baby a year later. ANGELA WEISS, AFP/Getty Images

Teigen has been very open about the healing process since she and Legend lost what would have been the couple's second son. Most recently, she wrote about being "slightly down" when thinking of a caption for her latest cookbook in August, almost beginning it with "my third baby is here!"

"I realized I threw myself into the book to not think of the real, actual third baby," she wrote at the time.

'My third baby will never be here': Chrissy Teigen on not 'fully processing' losing son Jack

Teigen's posts of mourning came after celebrating the life of her 3-year-old son Miles with a series of photos. Legend also posted about baby Miles writing, "I don’t know who’s declaring these national days, but I’ve got Miles pics and I’m posting one."

The couple also shares 5-year-old daughter Luna, who Teigen honored just days before on National Daughters' Day.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Chrissy Teigen commemorates one year since losing baby in emotional posts: 'Love you forever'

