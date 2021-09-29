CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Matthew Dowd, former Bush strategist, announces Democratic bid for Texas lieutenant governor

 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMatthew Dowd, a former strategist for George W. Bush’s presidential reelection campaign, announced Wednesday he would launch a campaign as a Democrat against Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick in next year’s midterm election. Although Dowd hasn’t identified as a Republican in years, his candidacy is the latest proxy fight in...

Fox News

George P. Bush: I Don’t Ultimately See Matthew McConaughey Running For Governor In Texas

George P. Bush, Texas Land Commissioner & candidate for Texas Attorney General, spoke to Brian Kilmeade about the physical and financial drain on Texas because of the border crisis. Bush says there needs to be a disaster declaration to help ease the financial burden on Texas. Bush believes the Biden administration is not going to do what former Presidents, including President Obama, have done and give Federal assistance to border states facing a crisis. Bush also weighed in on whether he feels Matthew McConaughey is ready to run for governor. Bush feels McConaughey is not ready and says you can’t win a race in Texas on platitudes, generalities and poet philosophy. Bush respects McConaughey’s philanthropy that has helped out Texans, including after Hurricane Harvey, but feels at some point he is going to have to answer some real questions and ultimately, does not see McConaughey running for governor.
WREG

Haley, Scott, Rubio advising group pushing for GOP diversity

A group intent on expanding Republican power over state-level offices is rolling out a national effort to diversify and grow the GOP, led by an advisory council featuring several potential future presidential contenders. The Republican State Leadership Committee launched its “Right Leaders Network” on Thursday, according to information it shared with The Associated Press. Its […]
Washington Post

Nikki Haley and the biggest GOP flip-flops on Trump post-Jan. 6, ranked

The story of Jan. 6 wound up being an entirely familiar exercise in the modern GOP. Republicans felt emboldened to speak out against President Donald Trump when they believed he had finally gone too far, only to find out the base very much disagreed. So they had to scurry to put the party back together — Trump and all — by softening or disowning their initial verdicts.
Longview News-Journal

McNeely: Ex-Bush adviser jumps into race for lieutenant governor

Matthew Dowd, an adviser to Republican George W. Bush in his two presidential campaigns, has announced for the 2022 Democratic nomination for lieutenant governor, an office held since 2015 by Republican Dan Patrick. If you’re unfamiliar with Dowd, that won’t last long. A Democratic political operative in the 1980s and...
Austin American-Statesman

'I can close the gap': Democrat Mike Collier launches campaign for Texas lieutenant governor

Mike Collier has been itching for a rematch with Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick for nearly three years, after coming within 4.9 points of unseating the Republican in 2018. “I woke up the next morning thinking, ‘I’m pretty sure if I had more time or money, we could beat him,’” Collier said. “That was my first impulse. The dust settled, and we went and analyzed the performance county by county.”
Axios

Exclusive: Mike Collier launches lieutenant governor bid

Making his third bid for statewide office, Mike Collier tells Axios he's running for lieutenant governor, jumping into the Democratic primary for a seat that's been held by Republicans for more than two decades. State of play: It comes as no shock that Collier's throwing his hat in the ring....
The Atlantic

Why Hillary Clinton Fears the GOP’s Next Moves

Editor’s Note: This article is part of our coverage of The Atlantic Festival. Learn more and watch festival sessions here. Hillary Clinton can draw a straight line from her duels with conservative media and Republican politicians in the 1990s to the January 6 insurrection—and she fears worse is coming. “There’s always been a kind of paranoid streak in American politics,” the former secretary of state told Atlantic staff writer Jennifer Senior. “But it never was given such voice, such a platform, or had so much money behind it until we saw the rise of the right-wing radio voices like Rush Limbaugh and we saw the rise of Fox News. And then, of course, the internet just put it on steroids.”
Fox News

MSNBC's Nicolle Wallace spends nearly 30 min hyping Matthew Dowd's longshot Democratic bid for Texas Lt. Gov

MSNBC anchor Nicolle Wallace went to great lengths to hyping the campaign launch of liberal commentator-turned political candidate Matthew Dowd. Dowd, a political commentator and former Bush aide who has made regular appearances on MSNBC and CNN since his departure from ABC News, announced on Wednesday he was running as a Democrat for lieutenant governor in the red state of Texas.
