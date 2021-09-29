Hardesty jury trial set for January
A Marion County man indicted on several sexual abuse charges, including rape and human trafficking, has a jury date set for January. Charles L. Hardesty, 46, of 675 Highway 55, has a pre-trial conference scheduled for Nov. 4 at 9 a.m. and a jury trial set for Jan. 24, 2022 at 8:30 a.m. Hardesty was indicted on charges of first-degree rape, victim under 12 years of age, 10 counts of first-degree sodomy, victim under 12 years of age, five counts of first-degree sexual abuse, victim under 12 years of age, six counts of human trafficking – commercial sex activity, victim under 18 years of age, three counts of second-degree unlawful transaction with a minor, and two counts of distribute obscene material to minors, first offense.www.lebanonenterprise.com
