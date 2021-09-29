IF burglar given probation
An Iowa Falls man who was facing burglary, domestic abuse, harassment and stalking charges was given a suspended prison sentence and probation on Thursday. According to court records, 32-year-old Daniel Joseph Maine has pleaded guilty to stalking and fourth-degree criminal mischief. As part of the agreement, first-degree burglary, stalking and domestic abuse assault charges were all dismissed. Maine also pleaded guilty to first-degree harassment charges in August, leading to two years probation. On Thursday one-year and a five-year prison sentences were suspended and five-years probation was enacted.www.timescitizen.com
Comments / 0