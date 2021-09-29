‘S.W.O.R.D.’ #8 is the exhilarating issue Storm deserves
When one thinks of the most iconic X-Men of all time, Storm certainly is at the top of that list for many people. But for some reason, Storm was largely ignored and underutilized for most of the entire first year of the X-Men relaunch (save for a few notable appearances like Vita Ayala’s Marauders issue). S.W.O.R.D. has already declared that Ororo Munroe is here to stay –and S.W.O.R.D. #8 gives the weather witch her well-deserved spotlight.aiptcomics.com
Comments / 0