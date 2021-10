NAVARRE, Fla. -- The opening for the Navarre Beach Pier is delayed until Saturday to allow a group of divers a chance to clean up debris from the pier pilings and sand. According to a release, safety spotters at the top of the pier will be assisting with any large objects that need to be hoisted out of the water as well as spot any divers that may get caught in a rip current.

