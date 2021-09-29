Best Diablo 3 Crusader Builds: Season 24

There's a lot to take in when picking the best Diablo 2 class, or a character build, because opinion, stats and personal favorites can easily end up in a brutal clash. But there are some clear choices, especially if you're a beginner, that can get you started and show you the ropes before you need to worry about any of the endless depth possible in builds and character tuning you can pull off. In this guide we're going to run through some of the best Diablo 2 class options to get you started, and then take a slightly closer look at some builds for each characters that will show you a little more detail on how to specialize. Once you get started we can help find out how to identify Diablo 2 items when you get some loot, and find the Diablo 2 Underground Passage, an early location you'll need to track down.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 11 DAYS AGO