Final Fantasy XIV players have had enough of in-game harassment, and are asking Square Enix to put better safeguards in place in order to counter it. In a recent Reddit post, user 'ItsTracer', opened a discussion on Final Fantasy XIV's social features. The post claimed that every feature was enabling "stalking and harassment" due to safety functions not going far enough to protect its users. The issues highlighted in the post include blacklisting not preventing players from being matched with you and friends list removal being one-sided. These problems seem to stem from the Lodestone database, which makes it easy to find character names, locations, servers, and even appearance.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 11 DAYS AGO