Cold War Season 6 trailer reveals 3 new Warzone weapons coming
The trailer for Cold War Season 6 has given players a sneak peek at three new weapons coming to the game, all of which will likely be arriving in Warzone in the coming months. With each new season’s trailer, players get their first look at what to expect in the coming weeks. While this usually relates to lore developments or new features, one of the main things to always be on the lookout for is any weapons that pop up.www.dexerto.com
Comments / 0