Cold War Season 6 trailer reveals 3 new Warzone weapons coming

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and Warzone Season Five is coming to an end. This season brought new maps in both multiplayer and Outbreak, new weapons, a Judge Dredd operator, and much more. Next up is Season Six which is expected to be the final season of Black Ops Cold War. With its launch being just over a week away, players have been looking forward to what the Black Ops Cold War finale could bring. Now, the Season Six artwork has leaked, suggesting the return of a familiar face. It appears that Alex Mason is back and ready to join the Black Ops Cold War and Warzone crew.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 10 DAYS AGO