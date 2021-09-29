CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Cold War Season 6 trailer reveals 3 new Warzone weapons coming

dexerto.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe trailer for Cold War Season 6 has given players a sneak peek at three new weapons coming to the game, all of which will likely be arriving in Warzone in the coming months. With each new season’s trailer, players get their first look at what to expect in the coming weeks. While this usually relates to lore developments or new features, one of the main things to always be on the lookout for is any weapons that pop up.

www.dexerto.com

Comments / 0

Related
Charlie INTEL

Warzone devs address major weapon complaint in Season 6 update

After various player complaints about the clarity of weapon fire rates in Warzone, the developers finally addressed the issue and have offered a fix in the Season 6 update. As we enter the final season of Warzone and Black Ops Cold War‘s integration, which will also see the end of Verdansk, the developers have brought many new updates and changes to the battle royale.
VIDEO GAMES
pcinvasion.com

Black Ops Cold War and Warzone Season Six leaked artwork features Alex Mason

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and Warzone Season Five is coming to an end. This season brought new maps in both multiplayer and Outbreak, new weapons, a Judge Dredd operator, and much more. Next up is Season Six which is expected to be the final season of Black Ops Cold War. With its launch being just over a week away, players have been looking forward to what the Black Ops Cold War finale could bring. Now, the Season Six artwork has leaked, suggesting the return of a familiar face. It appears that Alex Mason is back and ready to join the Black Ops Cold War and Warzone crew.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cold War#Warzone Season 6#Lever Action#Black Ops#Amax#Ar#Battle Pass
Charlie INTEL

Warzone & Cold War Season 6 key art leak shows Mason Operator

A new leak looks to have revealed the first look at the Alex Mason Operator that is expected to be a significant player in the story for Call of Duty: warzone and Black Ops Cold War Season 6. Season 6 is right around the corner for both Call of Duty:...
VIDEO GAMES
Charlie INTEL

How to get Arthur Kingsley Operator in Warzone & Cold War

Players can now get a brand new operator called Arthur Kingsley for Warzone and Black Ops Cold War, who is straight out of Call of Duty: Vanguard. Call of Duty: Warzone and Black Ops Cold War are now in Season 5 Reloaded, giving players an abundance of Operators to choose from.
VIDEO GAMES
realsport101.com

Is the PhD Flopper perk coming to Black Ops Cold War Zombies in Season 6?

NEW PERK TEASER - PhD Flopper is coming. Ahead of an official announcement, Treyarch revealed the following "Twitter Voice" on their official Twitter channel. It's a short clip of some Perk Machine audio with the icon associated with Black Ops' PhD Flopper perk. You can check it out below:. A...
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Call of Duty
NewsBreak
Call of Duty: Warzone
NewsBreak
World War II
realsport101.com

Multi-purpose Chrysalax coming to Cold War Zombies in Season 6's Forsaken

CHRYSALAX - Multi-Purpose Zombie Killer. Call of Duty has described the Chrysalax as the "ultimate tool for splitting Zombies like wood" and we're inclined to agree with them. It's part Dark Aether Axe and part Dark Aether rapid-fire energy weapon. We don't know a lot about it, though, as Treyarch...
VIDEO GAMES
gamingintel.com

Forsaken: ‘Chrysalax’ Wonder Weapon First Look – Cold War Zombies

Ahead of the Season 6 Cold War Zombies map, Forsaken, Treyarch has shared an image of the brand-new ‘Chrysalax’ Wonder Weapon. Call of Duty Zombies fans have been patiently waiting for the new Zombies content to arrive in Black Ops Cold War. Luckily, the wait is almost over. Treyarch has...
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

CoD Season 6 Roadmap Details For Black Ops Cold War And Warzone

Activision has revealed the Call of Duty Season 6 roadmap for both Black Ops Cold War and Warzone, and players can expect plenty of new content for Cold War's final season. Season 6 will arrive on October 7 packed with a new Zombies experience, more multiplayer maps, and some drastic Warzone changes. There's also vague mention of a spooky new event.
VIDEO GAMES
dexerto.com

How to unlock Hammer and Sickle in Warzone and Cold War

The Hammer and Sickle is the latest melee weapon to be added to Warzone and Cold War in Season 6, but how do you unlock it?. At the start of Warzone and Cold War Season 6, players will be able to unlock the Hammer and Sickle. Call of Duty players previously unlocked the Sai – a lethal martial arts-themed weapon that has proven incredibly popular. Carrying on this theme of deadly dual-wield weapons, Activision is giving players the chance to unlock the Hammer and Sickle.
VIDEO GAMES
dexerto.com

Best .410 Ironhide Warzone class loadout: Attachments, Perks, Setup

The new .410 Ironhide shotgun in Warzone is a lethal close-quarters secondary, but what loadout maximizes the weapon’s strengths and damage?. Warzone Season 6 is finally upon us and that means there’s a variety of new content for the community to get stuck into. Whether you’re awaiting the upcoming Haunting...
VIDEO GAMES
vgr.com

New Onslaught Elite Mode Coming in Black Ops Cold War Season 6

When Season 6 launches for Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War on the 7th of October, PlayStation users can look forward to a little something extra; Onslaught Elite. This new limited-time mode will only be available to play in the Onslaught portion of Zombies – something which has been exclusively available on PlayStation consoles since release.
VIDEO GAMES
gamingintel.com

Warzone & Cold War ‘The Haunting’ Event Teased In Nuketown

Warzone & Black Ops Cold War is getting spooky with a Halloween-themed event, ‘The Haunting’, and now teases are starting to appear around Nuketown. It’s October, and that means Halloween! However, for Call of Duty players that means ‘The Haunting’ is almost upon us. For those that might not know,...
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy