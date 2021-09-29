CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Worlds 2021 music video is full of players who didn’t even qualify

dexerto.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the article‘Burn It All Down’, Riot Games’ official song for Worlds 2021, has left fans confused as many of the players featured in the video will not be attending the event. The release of the official song for the League of Legends World Championships has become an annual tradition, marking the final countdown towards one of the biggest esports events in the world. ‘Burn It All Down’, the song for Worlds 2021, was accompanied by a video featuring many of the most prominent players in League’s esports scene.

www.dexerto.com

Comments / 0

Related
guitargirlmag.com

Riot Fuses the Best of Music and Esports For Annual Worlds Anthem and Music Video, Featuring PVRIS: Who What Where When Why

WHO: League of Legends World Championships 2021, the most-watched esports event in the world. WHAT: Riot Games just dropped the music video for the competition’s Worlds Anthem: Burn It All Down. This year’s original Worlds Anthem was performed by alternative pop act PVRIS and produced by Riot Games Music, with the band joining the ranks of past anthem performers like Imagine Dragons, Zedd and Chrissy Costanza. “Burn It All Down” continues Riot Games Music’s tradition of collaborating with some of the top performers around the world to create originally produced anthems every year for fans to enjoy ahead of LoL Esports’ biggest competition, with all the anthems combining for hundreds of millions of streams and views. This all is a continuation of Riot Games success in the music industry, with Riot creating its own music groups K/DA, True Damage and Pentakill based from its games, as well as partnering with Spotify last August as the official — and exclusive — audio-streaming partner for League of Legends global events like Worlds.
VIDEO GAMES
Game Informer Online

New Deadmau5 Music Video Made By Game Designers Around The World

In August, we interviewed renowned electronic artist Joel “Deadmau5” Zimmerman about his upcoming project in Core, a creative space where designers can make their own video game experiences with an emphasis on multiplayer interactivity. Called Oberhalsi, the multiplayer world is slated to be a place where listeners can discover new music, interact with one another, and play games. To celebrate Oberhalsi – and in collaboration with a number of game designers/fans – over 130 dystopic virtual worlds were created for the music video of the hit single “When The Summer Dies.” The top ten selections from around the globe were ultimately chosen to be showcased as backdrops for the song. You can watch the video below.
VIDEO GAMES
NME

Deadmau5 is releasing new music video created by ‘Core’ players

Electronic artist Deadmau5 has released a new music video for his new single, created entirely by fans in Core Games. In collaboration with Manticore Games, Deadmau5‘s highly anticipated new music video for the hit single “When The Summer Dies” with musician, singer and songwriter, Lights has been released. Deadmau5, aka...
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Video#Riot Games#League#American#Dwg Kia Lwx#Dwg Kia Theshy#Ig Armut#Edg#Lpl
BLABBERMOUTH.NET

HYPOCRISY Releases Music Video For 'Dead World'

With governments finally admitting that UFOs do in fact exist, and humanity attempting to heal from a state of the recent crisis, the timing couldn't be more appropriate for the newest addition to the HYPOCRISY catalog: "Worship". Due on November 26 via Nuclear Blast Records, "Worship" is 11 tracks of precise, ferocious musicianship. Commonly inspired by the fusion of the modern and the ancient, HYPOCRISY has once more found a way to combine innovative ideas with classic sound in order to deliver something metalheads can enjoyably consume with awe and brutal vigor. As usual, all recording and mixing took place at frontman Peter Tägtgren's Abyss Studio AB in Sweden while mastering was completed by Svante Forsbäck at Chartmakers Audio Mastering. Designed by artist Blake Armstrong (KATAKLYSM, IN FLAMES, CARNIFEX), "Worship"'s artwork speaks to the history of the relationship between humanity and extraterrestrials.
MUSIC
dexerto.com

Cloud9 left stunned after shocking off-day at Worlds 2021

Cloud9 missed out on a chance to secure automatic qualification to the Worlds 2021 group stage after losing a tie-breaker to Japan’s DetonatioN FocusMe for the top spot in the Group B play-ins. The NA team will now wait for the winner of PEACE v Red Canids for another chance to make the group stage.
VIDEO GAMES
dexerto.com

CSGO team forfeit Major qualifier match because player was asleep

North American semi-pro team Triumph were forced to forfeit their IEM Fall match against Evil Geniuses because one of their players, Jack ‘xCeeD’ Holiman, was asleep when the game was scheduled to start. Hosted by ESL, IEM Fall is the final Regional Major Ranking (RMR) tournament of the year across...
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
League of Legends
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Music
Country
Brazil
dexerto.com

Destiny 2 Glory Ranks and requirements: How to earn Glory in the Crucible

Destiny 2’s competitive playlist will reward players with Glory. Here are all of the Destiny 2 Glory Ranks, as well as the points needed to earn each one. Destiny’s PvP multiplayer recently got an overhaul in Witch Queen with some big Trials of Osiris changes, but the rest of the game’s competitive playlist has remained almost entirely untouched.
VIDEO GAMES
dexerto.com

League Preseason 12 introduces Hextech and Chemtech dragons with new buffs

Riot Games released new information about changes coming to League of Legends in Season 12, including two new Hextech and Chemtech dragons, which will grant new buffs. League of Legends is getting some new content heading into the preseason for Season 12. A new installment in Riot’s “LoL Pls” series showed off some of what players should expect.
VIDEO GAMES
AFP

FIFA video game maker mulls rename

US video game developer Electronic Arts is considering renaming FIFA, its immensely popular football video game series, the company said Thursday. EA sports, a division of Electronic Arts, has been publishing an annual version of FIFA since 1993. The division said in a statement that it was  "exploring the idea of renaming our global EA SPORTS football games." "We're reviewing our naming rights agreement with FIFA, which is separate from all our other official partnerships and licenses across the football world," the company said.
FIFA
dexerto.com

Joe Rogan reveals his daughter is a huge SSSniperWolf fan

Podcast host and UFC color commentator Joe Rogan revealed that his daughter is, surprisingly, a huge fan of YouTuber SSSniperWolf. SSSniperWolf is easily one of the most popular content creators on YouTube, boasting an incredible 29.6m subscribers, and has emerged as one of TikTok’s top influencers, as well. During episode...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
dexerto.com

Destiny 2 fans angry as best expansion is being vaulted completely

Following confirmation that Destiny 2’s Forsaken expansion is to be removed from the game when The Witch Queen launches, fans have responded angrily. Destiny 2 developer Bungie revealed yesterday that it plans to add the game’s Forsaken expansion to the Destiny Content Vault when the game’s fifth year kicks off in February 2022 with the release of the Witch Queen.
VIDEO GAMES
dexerto.com

Are duos coming to Bloodhunt? Devs host survey to gather fan feedback

Vampire: The Masquerade’s battle royale Bloodhunt is off to a hot start, and developers look to keep that rolling through open communication with their fans. On October 5, the Bloodhunt devs took to the Steam community forums and set the situation for their players. For a limited time, there would be an open survey allowing players to vote on the addition of Duos into the game.
VIDEO GAMES
dexerto.com

How to watch Valorant Red Bull Home Ground: Stream, teams & more

The Red Bull Home Ground Valorant Invitational is gearing up for its second iteration, and this time there’s going to be even more of EMEA’s best teams in the mix. Here’s how to watch including the streams, schedule, and more. Red Bull debuted their Home Ground series in 2020, with...
VIDEO GAMES
dexerto.com

New Apex Legends Arena map has a surprising tie-in to Seer

The Monsters Within update is coming to Apex Legends ahead of Halloween, bringing a new Seer-themed Arena map along with it. While Fight or Fright has become a classic event in the Apex community, this year’s edition has been given a significant upgrade in the form of the Monsters Within update.
VIDEO GAMES
dexerto.com

All Far Cry 6 Rooster locations & how to win Cockfights

In order to win Cockfights in Far Cry 6, you’ll need to know the locations of all the best Roosters hidden around Yara, and they’re not always easy to find. Competing in Cockfights is one of the easiest ways to earn some extra money in Far Cry 6, but it’s also a fun way to pass the time and take a small break from exploring the sprawling map of Yara and taking down Antón Castillo’s forces.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy