Worlds 2021 music video is full of players who didn’t even qualify
‘Burn It All Down’, Riot Games’ official song for Worlds 2021, has left fans confused as many of the players featured in the video will not be attending the event. The release of the official song for the League of Legends World Championships has become an annual tradition, marking the final countdown towards one of the biggest esports events in the world. ‘Burn It All Down’, the song for Worlds 2021, was accompanied by a video featuring many of the most prominent players in League’s esports scene.www.dexerto.com
