Worlds 2021 music video is full of players who didn’t even qualify

WHO: League of Legends World Championships 2021, the most-watched esports event in the world. WHAT: Riot Games just dropped the music video for the competition’s Worlds Anthem: Burn It All Down. This year’s original Worlds Anthem was performed by alternative pop act PVRIS and produced by Riot Games Music, with the band joining the ranks of past anthem performers like Imagine Dragons, Zedd and Chrissy Costanza. “Burn It All Down” continues Riot Games Music’s tradition of collaborating with some of the top performers around the world to create originally produced anthems every year for fans to enjoy ahead of LoL Esports’ biggest competition, with all the anthems combining for hundreds of millions of streams and views. This all is a continuation of Riot Games success in the music industry, with Riot creating its own music groups K/DA, True Damage and Pentakill based from its games, as well as partnering with Spotify last August as the official — and exclusive — audio-streaming partner for League of Legends global events like Worlds.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 9 DAYS AGO