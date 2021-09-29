Pre-Markets Fill in Gaps from Tuesday's Big Selloff

After a seasonally weak month like September comes October, which carries the reputation of being volatile. It’s been just four trading days and the month has already been showing volatile straits. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 483 points on Oct 1, fell 324 points on Oct 4 and climbed 312 points on the third trading day of the month. Finally, on Oct 6, the Dow Jones swung over 550 points. In this regard, Ryan Detrick of LPL Financial has said that “Well, October is sure living up to its reputation as the most volatile month of the year. We expect the October roller-coaster market to stick around for a bit longer,” per a CNBC article.

STOCKS ・ 6 HOURS AGO