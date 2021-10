Maddie Davenport is a senior captain with the Morgan girls’ volleyball team, which she has been a member of for the past four years. (Photo courtesy of Maddie Davenport) Ever since she could walk, Maddie Davenport has been following in her big sister Charlotte’s footsteps. It started with gymnastics when they were kids and, as the pair grew up, Maddie again took after Charlotte by joining both the girls’ volleyball and track programs at Morgan.

VOLLEYBALL ・ 22 HOURS AGO