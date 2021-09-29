CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beyond Meat to Offer Chicken Imitator in Grocery Stores

Cover picture for the article(NAFB) – Beyond Meat this week announced it is debuting its Beyond Chicken Tenders at select retailers nationwide. In addition to the retail rollout of the plant-based chicken tenders, Beyond Meat is also increasing its retail product distribution of other Beyond Meat products at Walmart stores in which Beyond Meat products are currently sold, making this the third such expansion this year alone. The company promotes the Beyond Chicken Tenders as a product that contains no GMOs, antibiotics, hormones or cholesterol.

