USPS Overhaul, Jammed Ports May Cause Holiday Shipping Delays

By Bob Redell
NBC Bay Area
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA reorganization at the United States Postal Service combined with a logjam at West Coast ports could lead to holiday shortages and shipping delays. Starting Friday, a small amount of first class mail and periodicals could take extra time to arrive. Single piece first class mail traveling in the same region will still be delivered within two days. But items like first class parcels or items traveling from one zone to another could take an extra two days on top of the typical shipping time.

