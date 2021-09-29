CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Protests

Angry relatives of Beirut blast victims protest probe delays

By Issam Abdallah
Reuters
Reuters
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mlW0u_0cBck5hq00
Demonstrators carry banners and flags during a protest in front of the Justice Palace after a probe into Beirut blast was frozen, in Beirut, Lebanon September 29, 2021. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir

BEIRUT, Sept 29 (Reuters) - Hundreds of relatives of victims of last year's Beirut port explosion, some chanting and some silent, took to the streets on Wednesday angry that an investigation into the disaster had been delayed for the second time this year.

Some carried miniature figures of people on death row with signs below reading "the end for anyone corrupt", while others stood in silence, carrying photos of their loved ones.

Powerful parties including the Shi'ite group Hezbollah and others in the ruling elite have alleged bias in the investigation. Some in the crowd chanted “Hezbollah are terrorists”.

The demonstrators gathered in front of Beirut's Palace of Justice angry that more than a year on, no top officials have been held accountable for an explosion that killed more than 200 people, wounded thousands and destroyed large swathes of the capital.

"We are trying the impossible to reach a result in this probe," Joumana Khalifa, whose cousin and friends were killed in the blast, said.

The blast, one of the biggest non-nuclear explosions ever recorded, was caused by a huge quantity of ammonium nitrate that was unsafely stored at the port from 2013.

The probe was frozen on Monday on the basis of a legal complaint by Nohad Machnouk, a Sunni Muslim lawmaker and former interior minister, whom the lead investigating judge, Tarek Bitar, wants to question on suspicion of negligence.

Machnouk's claim calls Bitar's impartiality into question. Should the court of cassation accept the claim, Bitar will be removed.

Prime Minister Najib Mikati has said he hoped Bitar would continue in his role. The French foreign ministry also said it regretted the suspension of the investigation.

The move followed a smear campaign by Lebanon's political class against Bitar, the second judge to lead the probe after his predecessor was forced out following similar accusations by officials he wanted to question about suspected negligence.

One protester said politicians were acting with impunity.

"I lost my father while he was sitting with us at home," Mohieldin Ladkani said, adding that he and other family members were injured.

"If they take away the file from Bitar that means they are behaving like they are above the law," he said. "And if they are above the law, then why aren't the families of the victims above the law and take matters into our own hands?"

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

AFP

Clashes as Chile police evict migrant squatters

Chilean police clashed with undocumented migrants in the Pacific port city of Iquique Friday as authorities evicted hundreds who have been squatting in a public square for months. The evacuation took place on the eve of a march planned in the city against undocumented migrants.
IMMIGRATION
New York Post

French cops shoot rubber bullets at migrant boat headed to the UK

French police shot rubber bullets at migrants trying to depart for the United Kingdom in a dinghy, according to reports, sending some to the hospital. Eight Iranian Kurds were carrying the 40-man vessel toward the sea on Sept. 22, according to The Sun. The confrontation took place at Dunkirk, site...
WORLD
The Independent

Red Crescent says bodies of 17 people washed ashore in Libya

At least 17 bodies, likely of Europe-bound migrants, have washed ashore in western Libya the Libyan Red Crescent said.They were found Tuesday near the western Libyan town of Zawiya, the Red Crescent’s branch in the town said. The bodies were handed over to authorities for burial, it said.The migrants likely drowned. The U.N. migration agency says more than 1,100 migrants were reported dead or presumed dead in numerous boat mishaps and shipwrecks off Libya so far this year.The Red Crescent posted images purporting to show its workers carrying white body bags with the Mediterranean Sea in the background.Libya...
ADVOCACY
The Associated Press

Croatia probes reports of police violence against migrants

SARAJEVO, Bosnia (AP) — Croatia launched an investigation Thursday into new allegations that members of its police carry out systematic violent pushbacks of migrants and asylum-seekers attempting to illegally enter the country from neighboring Bosnia. The announcement came a day after video footage was published of uniformed men in balaclavas...
IMMIGRATION
Gazette

Taliban celebrate beheading of police officer in grisly video

EXCLUSIVE — The Taliban beheaded an Afghan local police officer, then chanted praise to their leader while holding the severed head of their victim by his hair in a video posted in a private Taliban chat room. The 36-second video, which was obtained by the Washington Examiner, was posted a...
PUBLIC SAFETY
PBS NewsHour

Former Afghan police women being killed, forced into hiding after Taliban takeover

Over the past two decades, tens of thousands of Afghans rose to the occasion and took jobs in the public sector to help their country and their livelihoods. Now that the U.S. has pulled out, many feel abandoned. One particular group who say they feel let down — former police women — are now being targeted by the Taliban. Lindsey Hilsum of Independent Television News reports.
PUBLIC SAFETY
