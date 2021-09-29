Update on Renovo Marcellus-Fired Plant in Clinton County, PA
Good news about the Marcellus-fired power plant planned for Clinton County, PA called the Renovo Energy Center. According to the CEO of the Clinton County Economic Partnership, Mike Flanagan, the Renovo project “continues with plans to locate a power plant at the former Renovo Industrial Park.” According to reports, demolition and construction will likely begin later this year on the $850 million project.marcellusdrilling.com
Comments / 0