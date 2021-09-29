CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Koch Foods’ $220 million expansion in Fairfield will add 600 new jobs, GM says

By Michael D. Pitman
Journal-News
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs a result of a $220 million expansion project, Koch Foods in Fairfield is set to increase its staffing by close to 50%, making it one of Butler County’s top employers. Fairfield City Council on Monday approved a 10-year, 75% tax exemption for property improvements to help Koch Foods’ $220 million expansion of its campus onto an 18.1-acre undeveloped site. The company agreed to compensate Fairfield City Schools and Butler Tech for lost tax revenues due to the abatement, according to the agreement.

