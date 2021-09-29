CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grundy County, MO

Court news for the Associate Division of Grundy County Circuit Court for Tuesday, September 28, 2021

By KTTN News
kttn.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAmong cases in the Associate Division of Grundy County Circuit Court, Laredo resident Joseph Adam Vivone pleaded guilty to driving while intoxicated and speeding from an arrest on January 24. Imposition of sentence was suspended and Judge Steve Hudson placed Vivone on two years supervised probation. Vivone is to donate 48 hours of community service work, $100 to the law enforcement restitution fund, was ordered to pay a $78 recoupment fee plus the court costs.

