Toledo's latest homicide victim identified; was shot 4 times

A man killed in a mid-day shooting Monday in central Toledo was shot four times, according to the Lucas County coroner.

Richard Hernandez, 57, suffered three gunshot wounds to the chest and one to the left hand, the coroner’s office announced after completing its autopsy Tuesday. The death was ruled a homicide.

Police said they interviewed but then released a suspect in the shooting, which was reported just after 11 a.m. Monday in the 2300 block of Upton Avenue.

Mr. Hernandez’s death marks the 53rd homicide in the city of Toledo so far this year.

First Published September 29, 2021, 1:23pm