CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Toledo, OH

Toledo's latest homicide victim identified; was shot 4 times

By The Blade
The Blade
The Blade
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0k6ze6_0cBchSmh00

A man killed in a mid-day shooting Monday in central Toledo was shot four times, according to the Lucas County coroner.

Richard Hernandez, 57, suffered three gunshot wounds to the chest and one to the left hand, the coroner’s office announced after completing its autopsy Tuesday. The death was ruled a homicide.

Police said they interviewed but then released a suspect in the shooting, which was reported just after 11 a.m. Monday in the 2300 block of Upton Avenue.

Mr. Hernandez’s death marks the 53rd homicide in the city of Toledo so far this year.

First Published September 29, 2021, 1:23pm

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Blade

West Toledo pedestrian fatality is identified

The man who died Monday after he was struck by a car in West Toledo has been identified as Antonio Gibbs, 26. It was unknown where he lived, and no relatives or friends have come forward since his death, said Dr. Diane Scala-Barnett, the Lucas County coroner. Mr. Gibbs died of multiple blunt-force trauma.
TOLEDO, OH
The Blade

Toledo police department honors finest officers, citizens

Gerald Peregoy of Toledo did not hesitate to interfere when he saw a robber threaten a female pharmacy cashier with a revolver that had its hammer pulled back, ready to fire. “I didn’t think — I just reacted,” Mr. Peregoy, 46, said. “It’s not fair when someone sticks a gun into a woman’s face or abuses a woman in any other way.”
TOLEDO, OH
The Blade

Police arrest suspect after trooper shot, injured

FINDLAY — Police on Thursday wrapped up a 14-hour manhunt with the arrest of a suspect accused of causing the shooting of an Ohio State Highway Patrol trooper with his own service weapon late Wednesday night. The trooper was seriously injured. Robert Tramaine Hathorn, 42, was captured about 1:30 p.m....
OHIO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Lucas County, OH
Lucas County, OH
Crime & Safety
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
City
Toledo, OH
Toledo, OH
Crime & Safety
The Blade

North Carolina woman pleads not guilty in East Toledo murder

A 19-year-old North Carolina woman charged with murdering another woman in East Toledo pleaded not guilty to the charges Thursday in Lucas County Common Pleas Court. Tahzyah Williams-Whitson, of Asheville, N.C., allegedly shot Dartaya Ragland, 19, in a mobile home in the 2500 block of Consaul Street on Sept. 18. Ms. Ragland was pronounced dead at the scene of the shooting reported just before 4 a.m.
LUCAS COUNTY, OH
The Blade

Chase ends in fatal crash, driver injured

A high-speed chase by police late Tuesday night that resulted in a fatality could have ended even worse. Kathleen Autman said she knew she was lucky to have gone straight to her upstairs bedroom to change after work when — just moments after climbing the stairs — she heard what sounded “like an explosion.”
TOLEDO, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting
The Blade

Pavement restoration to close 2 South Toledo streets

Pavement restoration will close parts of two South Toledo streets starting Wednesday and close lanes on another on Thursday, the city transportation division announced. Schneider Road will be closed between Byrne Road and Eaton Drive, while Camille Drive will be closed between Byrne and Juliet Drive, both for three days. Work along Glendale Avenue, meanwhile, will require westbound lane closings between Leith and Pennelwood drives Thursday through Saturday.
TOLEDO, OH
The Blade

The Blade

Toledo, OH
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
357K+
Views
ABOUT

It is The Blade's ongoing mission to be the premier source of breaking news and information for northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan. Whether on mobile, tablet, desktop or print; it's your news however you choose.

 https://www.toledoblade.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy