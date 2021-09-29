CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Society

Marian Croak and Dr. Patricia Bath Are the First Black Women to Be Inducted into the National Inventors Hall of Fame

Shine My Crown
Shine My Crown
 9 days ago

Esteemed engineer Dr. Marian Croak and the late ophthalmologist Dr. Patricia Bath have made history by becoming the first Black women to be inducted into the National Inventors Hall of Fame.

“At the National Inventors Hall of Fame we are privileged to honor our country’s most significant inventors, who are giving the next generation the inspiration to innovate, create, and solve current and future problems,” Inventors Hall of Fame CEO Michael Oister said in a statement.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZBBB5_0cBcgqWY00
Dr. Marion Croak

Dr. Croak currently serves as the vice president at Google. She is known for inventing Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP), which allows users to make calls over the internet rather than a phone line. Without her, applications such as Skype, Zoom and other huge tech giants may never have been possible.

“It’s humbling, and a great experience,” Croak said in an interview with Google. “At the time I never thought the work that I was doing was that significant and that it would lead to this, but I’m so I’m very grateful for the recognition.”

Dr. Croak’s graduate background is in quantitative analysis and social psychology and her dissertation examined factors that impact bias. She holds a Ph.D. in quantitative analysis from the University of Southern California, has more than 200 patents in VOIP technology.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GRgP8_0cBcgqWY00
Dr. Patricia Bath

Dr. Bath joins the Hall of Fame’s inductee class for her creation of the Laserphaco Probe, used to remove cataracts. Dr. Bath has already made history by becoming the first Black woman physician ever to receive a medical patent. She held a total of five patents.

“I was not seeking to be the first, I was only attempting to do my thing,” Bath told TIME Magazine in 2017 about her invention. “It’s only when history looks back that you realize you were the first.”

Dr. Bath sadly died in 2019 from cancer complications. She was 76.

Comments / 2

Related
nationalblackguide.com

National Black Distance Running Hall of Fame to induct Sika Henry

The National Black Marathoners Association (NBMA) is pleased to announce the induction of Sika Henry into the National Black Distance Running Hall of Fame. The induction ceremony will be held during the National Black Marathoners Association's Annual Summit at Cincinnati's Fly Pig Marathon Weekend on Saturday, April 30, 2022. "Sika...
SOCIETY
wamc.org

51% #1680: The National Women's Hall Of Fame

———— This week, we’re taking a field trip to Seneca Falls, New York. Now, Seneca Falls is an important location for women’s history, being the site of the Seneca Falls Convention in 1848, where activists like Elizabeth Cady Stanton, Lucretia Mott, and Martha Wright signed the “Declaration of Sentiments” calling for equal rights for women.
SENECA FALLS, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Patricia Bath
Michigan Capitol Confidential

'All White People Are Invested In And Collude With Racism,' Says Author of MEA Book Club Selection

The Michigan Education Association’s Center for Leadership & Learning Book Studies currently lists three book recommendations for participants to choose from: “White Fragility” by Robin DiAngelo, “How to Be an Anti-Racist” by Ibram X. Kendi, and “Safe is Not Enough – Better Schools for LGBTQ Students” by Michael Sadowski. “White...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
okstate.edu

Melinda Stinnett to be inducted into the Spears Business Hall of Fame

Media Contact: Bailey Stacy | Communications Coordinator | 405-744-2700 | bailey.stacy@okstate.edu. The Oklahoma State University Spears School of Business Hall of Fame will honor its 2021 inductee, Melinda Stinnett, managing director of Stinnett and Associates, at a banquet Nov. 12. “I got teary when [Spears Business Dean] Ken Eastman called...
OKLAHOMA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black Women#Inventors#Skype#Zoom#Voip#The Hall Of Fame#The Laserphaco Probe#Time Magazine
CBS Miami

Hispanic Heritage Month: Miami’s Javier Romero, First Cuban American To Be Inducted Into Radio’s Hall Of Fame

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami’s Javier Romero, one of the most recognizable voices in Spanish radio, is being recognized by being inducted into the National Radio Hall of Fame next month. Romero, who has one of the most recognizable voices on Spanish radio, has been morning radio host on AMOR 107.5 for decades. On any given day he keeps half a million listeners company during their morning drive. “A lot of people see you as family and I think it’s phenomenal. That is something so special. That’s why I am so thankful of my listeners. I’ve been able to get to the point,...
MIAMI, FL
WTVQ

Ethan inducted into Animal Hall of Fame

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) – A dog left abandoned and near death at the Kentucky Humane Society (KHS) earlier this year, has been inducted into Animal Hall of Fame. KHS shared a post on social media about the honor, “We are so thrilled the Ethan and his many caretakers were honored at the Kentucky Veterinary Medical Association (KVMA) annual awards luncheon.”
LOUISVILLE, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Google
Variety

‘Independent Lens,’ Stanley Nelson Team on ‘America Revisited II,’ Trilogy of Docs About Black Artists and Cultural Leaders (EXCLUSIVE)

Stanley Nelson and Firelight Films have partnered with Independent Lens on a new trilogy of films that will chronicle pivotal moments in American history driven by Black artists, cultural leaders, and everyday people. Nelson will direct and produce three new documentaries comprising “America Revisited II.” The films will span topics such as the rise of funk music, the evolution of African American art, and the deeply rooted, vibrant history of Harlem. The trilogy will kick off with “Make It Funky: The History of Funk,” followed by “In Our Own Image: The Story of African-American Art,” and conclude with “Harlem: The Soul...
MOVIES
Black Enterprise

Dr. Patricia E. Bath Set to Become One Of The First Black Women Inducted Into The National Inventors Hall of Fame

Dr. Patricia Era Bath, a groundbreaking ophthalmologist who invented what is considered to be one of the most important surgical tools in history is being honored. The innovative researcher and laser scientist will be honored for her historic contributions to the medical field, in the newly announced Inductee Class of 2022 by the National Inventors Hall of Fame, according to PR Newswire.
SOCIETY
News Talk 1490

Trailblazing Ophthalmologist Dr. Patricia Bath To Be Posthumously Inducted Into National Inventors Hall Of Fame

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER. Trailblazing ophthalmologist, Dr. Patricia Bath’s indelible influence within the realm of STEM has inspired generations of changemakers whose work sits at the intersection of innovation and medicine. Her legacy will be honored with a posthumous induction into the National Inventors Hall of Fame.
SCIENCE
Shine My Crown

Shine My Crown

10K+
Followers
746
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

ShineMyCrown.com is a Black-owned digital platform aiming to represent the Black and Brown experience across the world. Covering entertainment, news, lifestyle, health fashion, beauty, politics, and everything in between, we strive to create a platform that entertains, educates, and inspires.

 https://www.ShineMyCrown.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy