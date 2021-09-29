Gilbert Cinemas' Free Fall Movies Start Friday

Gilbert, Ariz. - Gilbert Cinemas is back with an all-new fall movie lineup for the whole family to enjoy. The fun starts Friday at Page Park with a showing of Sonic the Hedgehog and an appearance by Sonic himself.

Guests are encouraged to bring blankets or lawn chairs and arrive early. Showtime is at 6:30 PM. Physically-distanced circles will be available on a first-come, first-served basis for groups of up to four people. Outside food and drinks are welcome.

Join us on the following Friday nights for free movies in the park:

Showtime: 6:30 PM

Page Park - 98 N Oak Street

Sonic will be there to take photos with movie-goers!

Showtime: 6:30 PM

Page Park - 98 N Oak Street

Showtime: 6:30 PM

Page Park - 98 N Oak Street

Movie-goers who come in costume will receive a free gift!

Find more information about Gilbert Cinemas: glbrt.is/Fall2021Cinemas

See all the upcoming events we have planned at gilbertaz.gov/events

Join Gilbert's Parks and Recreation email list: glbrt.is/ParksEmail