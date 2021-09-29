CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Gilbert, AZ

Gilbert Cinemas' Free Fall Movies Start Friday

Gilbert, Arizona
Gilbert, Arizona
 9 days ago

Gilbert, Ariz. - Gilbert Cinemas is back with an all-new fall movie lineup for the whole family to enjoy. The fun starts Friday at Page Park with a showing of Sonic the Hedgehog and an appearance by Sonic himself.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1foljq_0cBcghpF00

Guests are encouraged to bring blankets or lawn chairs and arrive early. Showtime is at 6:30 PM. Physically-distanced circles will be available on a first-come, first-served basis for groups of up to four people. Outside food and drinks are welcome.

Join us on the following Friday nights for free movies in the park:

  • Showtime: 6:30 PM
  • Page Park - 98 N Oak Street
  • Sonic will be there to take photos with movie-goers!
  • Showtime: 6:30 PM
  • Page Park - 98 N Oak Street
  • Movie-goers who come in costume will receive a free gift!

Find more information about Gilbert Cinemas: glbrt.is/Fall2021Cinemas

See all the upcoming events we have planned at gilbertaz.gov/events

Join Gilbert's Parks and Recreation email list: glbrt.is/ParksEmail

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arizona Entertainment
City
Gilbert, AZ
Reuters

Suicide bomber kills scores in Afghan mosque attack

KABUL, Oct 8 (Reuters) - A suicide bomber attacked a mosque in Afghanistan's northeastern Kunduz province on Friday, killing scores of worshippers in the country's third attack this week on a religious institution. Islamic State claimed responsibility for an attack that state-run Bakhtar news agency said had killed 46 people...
MIDDLE EAST
The Hill

Trump Hotel lost more than $70M during presidency, say documents

The Trump International Hotel in Washington, D.C., lost tens of millions of dollars in the four years that Donald Trump was president, even as he was claiming big profits on the operation, according to documents unveiled Friday by Democrats on the House Oversight and Reform Committee. The lavish hotel, which...
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Parks And Recreation#Free Fall#Sonic The Hedgehog#Showtime#Join Gilbert#Glbrt Is Parksemail
Gilbert, Arizona

Gilbert, Arizona

64
Followers
219
Post
5K+
Views
ABOUT

Gilbert is a town in Maricopa County, Arizona, United States, located southeast of Phoenix within the city's metropolitan area. Once known as the "Hay Shipping Capital of the World", it is the sixth-largest municipality in Arizona, and the fifth-largest in the Phoenix metro area. It covers an area of nearly 69 square miles (179 km2).

Comments / 0

Community Policy