Lebanon town supervisor will seek another term in office this fall
Town of Lebanon Supervisor Jim Goldstein has announced he will be seeking another term as the supervisor this fall. Goldstein, who was first elected in 2001, says that absentee ballots for town and county elective office are being mailed out right now and he encourages all town residents to participate in the Democratic process whether it be by mail or in person Nov. 2 at their polling place in the township.www.uticaod.com
