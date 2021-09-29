Episode 130: Bumper Pool

Despite what he may say, Bumper Pool is unique. There’s the name: Bumper, which began as a nickname but is now his legal first name. There’s the fact that he chose to live out his dream at Arkansas over so many top programs. And there’s the fact that he’s the latest in a line of great Arkansas linebackers from Texas. None of that would matter, though, if it wasn’t for his high school coach convincing him to give up playing quarterback and make the move to defense. Since then, Bumper has enjoyed tremendous success on a personal level. He’s been an SEC and national defensive player of the week, an All-SEC selection, and finished in the top 10 nationally in total tackles last season. But the wins weren’t there. And for a guy who cares so much about turning this program around, that mattered. And that’s where Sam Pittman comes in. Two wins over ranked teams and a top-10 national ranking later, it seems like Bumper Pool is well on his way to making sure he leaves a mark—on opposing offenses AND the Razorback program.