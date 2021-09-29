CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Douglas Murray blasts Kamala Harris for nodding along as student accuses Israel of 'genocide'

By Fox News Staff
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVice President Kamala Harris came under fire for nodding along with a student as she accused Israel of "ethnic genocide" during an exchange at George Mason University in Fairfax, Virginia, Tuesday. Author Douglas Murray reacted to the interaction on "Fox & Friends" on Wednesday, slamming the vice president for her silence and suggesting she is "not a great asset" to her own party.

AAmerican
9d ago

it's either nodding or giggling. She just hired to assistants to think for her because she can't think for herself. Worthless Token.

Azathoth complete
9d ago

“Mistakes were made” I think she’s said this more than once, what a coincidence

Dorrit Sherman
8d ago

She is a disgrace, she should educate herself before answering, Hamas which in control in Gaza, and the Wes bank has the same Ideology as the Taliban, Al Qaeda, Isis, Iran regime and all third world dictatorship. Send this student all paid for to Gaza ! Moran

CBS New York

Vice President Kamala Harris Visits Garden State

NEWARK, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Vice President Kamala Harris is visiting New Jersey Friday, with child care and vaccinations on the agenda. Harris arrived this morning at Newark Liberty International Airport. Gov. Phil Murphy and his wife Tammy were there to greet her. Harris paid a visit to the Ben Samuels Children’s Center at Montclair State University and interacted with the children. She’s participating in a roundtable discussion at the university on federal investment in child care, which is part of the administration’s economic agenda. The vice president will then tour a vaccination site this afternoon at Essex County College before heading back to Washington.  
NEWARK, NJ
