Douglas Murray blasts Kamala Harris for nodding along as student accuses Israel of 'genocide'

NEWARK, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Vice President Kamala Harris is visiting New Jersey Friday, with child care and vaccinations on the agenda. Harris arrived this morning at Newark Liberty International Airport. Gov. Phil Murphy and his wife Tammy were there to greet her. Harris paid a visit to the Ben Samuels Children’s Center at Montclair State University and interacted with the children. She’s participating in a roundtable discussion at the university on federal investment in child care, which is part of the administration’s economic agenda. The vice president will then tour a vaccination site this afternoon at Essex County College before heading back to Washington.

NEWARK, NJ ・ 2 HOURS AGO