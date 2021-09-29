Mets Morning News: The return of Thor

Syndergaard (elbow) was activated off the injured list and will start the second game of Tuesday's doubleheader against the Marlins, Tim Healey of Newsday reports. Tommy John surgery wiped out the entirety of Syndergaard's 2020 campaign, but he won't quite wind up missing all of 2021 despite a late-May elbow setback and another setback in late August due to COVID-19. He only threw a single inning in both of his rehab appearances after he got over the virus, so don't expect him to pitch deep into Tuesday's game. He'd be on normal rest to start Sunday's season finale against Atlanta as well, so he could be in line for a two-start week to close the season, but it's unlikely that he'll throw many innings in that game, either.

MLB ・ 10 DAYS AGO