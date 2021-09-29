CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mets Morning News: The return of Thor

Cover picture for the articleThe Mets swept a doubleheader from the Marlins on Tuesday to begin the final week of the season. The first game was highlighted by Francisco Lindor’s 3 RBI, included a two-run homer in the sixth inning to put the game away, while the second game featured the return of Noah Syndergaard, who last appeared in a game in 2019. The Mets won the second game in extra innings, off a fielders choice by James McCann, though it was Javy Báez’s legs which allowed the Mets to score the winning run.

