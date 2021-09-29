CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kittanning, PA

Keith Williamson

Keith Williamson, a loving father, husband and friend, passed away on September 27, 2021 in UPMC Presbyterian Hospital. Keith was born on September 8, 1962 to Roy and Roberta (Adams) Williamson of Kittanning. He graduated from Kittanning High School in 1980 and earned a bachelor’s degree in 1986. Throughout his career, he worked for several different insurance companies. He was so proud of the insurance agency he purchased in 2004, Williamson Insurance Inc.

