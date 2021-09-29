CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
REPORT: Adam Huss to Temporarily Replace Marcus Coloma on General Hospital

By Jillian Bowe
daytimeconfidential.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGeneral Hospital has hired Adam Huss to play the role of Nikolas Cassadine on a temporary basis. The role is currently being played by Marcus Coloma and is said to be needed to be recast, but GH is keeping quiet on why this happened. Huss announced his arrival in Port Charles in a now deleted post on Instagram where he stated:

Adam Huss
