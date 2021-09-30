CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police: Shippensburg man robbed driver stopped at stop sign

By Sentinel Staff
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oGnyg_0cBcWN4t00

A Shippensburg man faces robbery charges after police said he robbed a driver who had been stopped at a stop sign last week.

Deandre M. Ghebremichael, 20, of Shippensburg, was charged with felony robbery-threat of serious injury and misdemeanor theft by unlawful taking, simple assault and possession of instrument of crime after an incident about 8:40 p.m. Sept. 24.

State Police at Carlisle said a driver was stopped at a posted stop sign on North Queen Street at Richard Avenue in Shippensburg Township when Ghebremichael approached the vehicle, displayed a weapon and demanded items from the victim. Police said Ghebremichael then fled on foot.

Troopers located him based on his description, and Ghebremichael again fled on foot, though he was ultimately apprehended, according to police.

Ghebremichael was arraigned on the charges Wednesday morning and is in Cumberland County Prison in lieu of $10,000 cash bail. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Oct. 4.

