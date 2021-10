The newest addition to the Disney Cruise Line fleet is sailing its way to Disney’s Hollywood Studios. A model of the Disney Wish, which will launch on its maiden voyage in June 2022, will be on display at Walt Disney Presents beginning on Wednesday, October 6th. The ship, currently under construction in Germany, will offer new dining and entertainment options, including the AquaMouse, Disney’s “first attraction at sea” offering two different storylines, Star Wars: Hyperspace Lounge, Avengers: Quantum Encounter with Ant-Man, the Wasp, Captain America, and Captain Marvel, and more.

TRAVEL ・ 8 DAYS AGO