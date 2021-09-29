CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Study: Enhanced Unemployment Benefits Enhanced Unemployment

 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIncentives matter. All of the political grandstanding, media spin and wishful thinking won’t change this basic economic principle. Both Janet Yellen and Joe Biden insisted “enhanced” unemployment benefits weren’t incentivizing people not to work. But as we recently reported, analysis of continuing unemployment claims after a number of red states cut enhanced benefits undermined this narrative. Now a study by Mercatus Center economists Michael Farren and Christopher M. Kaiser further destroys the ludicrous notion that paying people not to work won’t result in fewer people working.

Bigpurp21
9d ago

I have health problems which stops me from working not cause I don't want to work but because I'm not able to lift anything. I have bulging disc in my lower back and I'm told by my doctor that it could paralyze me so what am I to do. I've filed for disability but they keep denying me so what am I to do?

Frank Banks
9d ago

How bout you trying living on $97 pr/ wk UI benefits , and not all states allowed you to claim that $10,200 tax exemption like Georgia for one, those stats are just numbers on paper they don't even have an clue of the reality of what's going on.

Janey Krolick Wolfe
9d ago

don't. don't bive this at all .I haven't went back to work and I'm not planning on it do to how bad covid is .

