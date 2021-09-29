Study: Enhanced Unemployment Benefits Enhanced Unemployment

UPDATED, 10:08 AM PT: President Joe Biden characterized the latest jobs figures as progress, even if the growth in employment was less than economists had expected. “Jobs up, wages up, unemployment down. That’s progress,” Biden said, as he tried to make the case that the situation is improving. He also noted that the figures were from a survey from mid-September, before Covid-19 cases began to decline. “Right now things in Washington are awfully noisy. Turn on the news, and every conversation is a confrontation,” he said. Most of his remarks focused on the need to pass a bipartisan infrastructure bill and the larger “human”...

U.S. POLITICS ・ 5 HOURS AGO