Minneapolis, MN

2 dead, 3 injured in latest Minneapolis shootings

By Melissa Turtinen
 9 days ago
Updated:

Two people were killed and three were injured in two separate shootings in Minneapolis within several hours.

These incidents bring the total number of reportable homicides in Minneapolis to 72.

1 killed, 3 hurt Tuesday night

In the first shooting, at about 8:42 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 28, one man was killed and three others were injured.

According to a Minneapolis Police Department news release, multiple people called 911 to report gunfire near the 2700 block of Bloomington Avenue at about 8:42 p.m. on Sept. 28 and others called 911 saying they'd been shot.

Police responded to the scene and found three men with apparent gunshot wounds; one of the men was unresponsive. They were taken to the hospital, where the unresponsive man was pronounced dead, police said.

A fourth man, also with gunshot wounds, later arrived at the hospital via private transport.

This fatal shooting marked the 70th reportable homicide in Minneapolis this year. The Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office will release the man's identity in the coming days.

Man killed in shooting early Wednesday

At about 12:17 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 29, Minneapolis police responded to a report of a shooting on the 700 block of Thomas Avenue North, where they found a man with apparent gunshot wounds inside a home, police said in a news release.

The man was taken to the hospital, where he later died. He has not yet been identified.

Officers found evidence of gunfire less than a mile away, near the 1100 block of Knox Avenue North.

Investigators continue to collect evidence at both locations and are working to determine what happened.

No other details have been released.

Anyone with information on either case is asked to call Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit a tip online here. Tips are anonymous and may lead to a financial reward.

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.

