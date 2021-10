BAY CITY, MI - Those who live or work in Bay County are again able to get the COVID-19 vaccine from the safety and warmth of their vehicles. The Bay County Health Department announced that drive-thru vaccination clinics are returning for the fall at the Delta College campus. These clinics will be held from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. each Friday starting on Oct. 8. Health officer Jeol Strasz said that he expects these clinics to continue through November.

BAY CITY, MI ・ 3 HOURS AGO