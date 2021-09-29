CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Extremely Local News: Trader Todd’s in Lakeview vandalized, Navy Pier’s Crystal Gardens, and more

 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleShamus Toomey, Editor in Chief and co-founder of Block Club Chicago, joined Bob Sirott to share the latest Chicago neighborhood stories. Shamus shares information on:. Trader Todd’s In Lakeview Vandalized, Defaced With Racist, Anti-Vax Comments: ‘We’re Completely Dumbfounded’ – The damage to the building is costing “thousands of dollars” to repair, Trader Todd’s general manager said.

#Lakeview#Local News#Navy Pier#Block Club Chicago
