SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – With the verdict in the R. Kelly hearing today, WSAV reached out to safe shelter to hear what they had to say about it. When talking with Safe Shelter, executive director Cheryl Branch says that some of the red flags seen in victims involved in the R. Kelly trial are that of someone who may be in an abusive relationship.

SAVANNAH, GA ・ 10 DAYS AGO