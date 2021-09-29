The Acrylic Acid Market to stroll through innovations at a CAGR of 5% from 2019-2029

According to a research report "Service Robotics Market with COVID-19 Impact Analysis, by Environment, Type (Professional, Personal & Domestic), Component, Application (Logistics, Inspection & Maintenance, Public Relations, Education, Personal), and Geography - Global Forecast to 2026", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the Service Robotics Market is projected to grow from USD 36.2 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 103.3 billion by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 23.3% from 2021 to 2026. The growing adoption of robots for new applications providing high returns on investment coupled with rising use of IoT in robots for cost-effective predictive maintenance is the key factors driving the service robotics market. In addition to this, in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, there is an increasing need to reduce hospital-acquired infections to regularly, which has fueled the need for adoption of robots for the purpose of disinfection and sanitation.

