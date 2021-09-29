CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Agriculture

The Acrylic Acid Market to stroll through innovations at a CAGR of 5% from 2019-2029

Las Vegas Herald
 9 days ago

A recent market study by Persistence Market Research on the global acrylic acid market provides a comprehensive information and data through organized market research methodology. The acrylic acid market report includes global industry analysis 2014–2018 and forecast 2019–2029. The market report forecasts for the upcoming market scenario based on the...

www.lasvegasherald.com

Comments / 0

Related
Las Vegas Herald

Advanced Analytics Market Outlook 2021: Big Things are Happening

The " Worldwide Advanced Analytics - Market Development Scenario " Study has been added to HTF MI database. The study covers in-depth overview, description about the Product, Industry Scope and elaborates market outlook and growth status to 2027. At present, the market is developing its presence following current economic slowdown and its Impact. Some of the key players considered in the study are ANGOSS, FICO, IBM, KNIME, MICROSOFT, ORACLE, RAPIDMINER, SAP, SAS, STATSOFT & APPENDIX. The market size is broken down by relevant regions/countries, segments and application that may see potential uptrend or downtrend.
MARKETS
Las Vegas Herald

Finance Lease Market Giants Spending Is Going To Boom | Minsheng Financial Leasing, CDB Leasing, HSBC Bank, BOC Aviation

Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on "Global Finance Lease Market Insights, to 2026" with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the Finance Lease market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world.
MARKETS
Las Vegas Herald

Online Exam Proctoring Market Next Big Thing | Major Giants SMOWL, TestReach, Questionmark

Latest survey on Global Online Exam Proctoring Market is conducted to provide hidden gems performance analysis to better demonstrate competitive environment of Online Exam Proctoring. The study is a mix of quantitative market stats and qualitative analytical information to uncover market size revenue breakdown by key business segments and end use applications. The report bridges the historical data from 2015 to 2020 and forecasted till 2026*, the outbreak of latest scenario in Global Online Exam Proctoring market have made companies uncertain about their future outlook as the disturbance in value chain have made serious economic slump. Some are the key & emerging players that are part of coverage and profiled in the study are Examity, PSI Services, ProctorU, ExamSoft, Comprobo, Mercer-Mettl, ProctorTrack (Verificient), Inspera, Kryterion, Prometric, Respondus, Smarter Services, Honorlock, Proctorio, ProctorExam, Pearson Vue, ProctorFree, SMOWL, TestReach, Questionmark, Televic Education, Examstar, RK Infotech & Chinamobo Inc.
MARKETS
Las Vegas Herald

Global Smart Ports Market to be driven by the Rapid Growth of Trade in the Forecast Period of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, 'Global Smart Ports Market Size, Share, Price, Trends, Growth, Analysis, Key Players, Outlook, Report, Forecast 2021-2026', gives an in-depth analysis of the global smart ports market, assessing the market based on its segments like technology, element, throughput capacity, port type and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter's Five Forces models.
INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cagr#Acrylic Acid
Las Vegas Herald

Metal Cans to Remain the Top-selling, Pushing Overall Metal Can Sales at 4% CAGR through 2031: Future Market Insights

A recent study conducted on the paint cans market by FMI offers captivating insights into key drivers and restrains impacting the growth of the market. The report discloses hidden prospects across various segments in terms of product type, material type, and capacity. It also uncovers market size and potential scope for expansion from 2021 to 2031.
BUSINESS
Las Vegas Herald

Nitrogen Separation Application Will Contribute Massively To Air Separation Module Kit Market Sale

Anewly compiled research report by Fact.MR offers valuable perspectives on Air Separation Module Kit market survey and detailed insights pertaining to its Sales growth prospects and outlook over forecast period, 2018-2028. The Demand of Air Separation Module Kit offers a comprehensive analysis of diverse features, including production capacities. Also include...
INDUSTRY
Las Vegas Herald

Playroom Furniture Market to See Huge Growth by 2026 | Prepac, Room Magic, South Shore, Step2

Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on "Global Playroom Furniture Market Insights, to 2026" with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the Playroom Furniture market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world.
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Global Industry Analysts
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
India
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Market Data
NewsBreak
Market Analysis
Country
China
Las Vegas Herald

Neurorehabilitation Devices Market SWOT Analysis by Key Players- Medtronic, Abbott, Agiliad, AlterG, Bioness

The " Worldwide Neurorehabilitation Devices - Market Development Scenario " Study has been added to HTF MI database. The study covers in-depth overview, description about the Product, Industry Scope and elaborates market outlook and growth status to 2027. At present, the market is developing its presence following current economic slowdown and its Impact. Some of the key players considered in the study are Medtronic PLC, Abbott, Agiliad, AlterG, Bioness, Hocoma AG, Ekso Bionics Holding, Bioxtreme Robotics Rehabilitation, Denecor, Ectron, Helius, Interactive Motion Technologies, Kinestica, Kinetic Muscles & Neurostyle. The market size is broken down by relevant regions/countries, segments and application that may see potential uptrend or downtrend.
MARKETS
Las Vegas Herald

Polyurethane Dispersions Market by Type, Application and Region - Global Forecast to 2025

According to the new market research report "Polyurethane Dispersions Market by Type (Solvent-free and Low-solvent), Application (Paints & Coatings, Adhesives & Sealants, Leather finishing and Textile finishing), and Region – Global Forecast to 2025", The global polyurethane dispersions (PUDs) market size is projected to reach USD 2.7 billion by 2025 from USD 1.9 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period.
MARKETS
Las Vegas Herald

Liquid Biopsy Market May See Big Move | Biocept, Trovagene, Mdxhealth

The " Worldwide Liquid Biopsy - Market Development Scenario " Study has been added to HTF MI database. The study covers in-depth overview, description about the Product, Industry Scope and elaborates market outlook and growth status to 2027. At present, the market is developing its presence following current economic slowdown and its Impact. Some of the key players considered in the study are Biocept, Qiagen, Roche Diagnostics, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Myriad Genetics, Menarini-Silicon Biosystems, Trovagene, Guardant Health, Mdxhealth, Genomic Health, Raindance Technologies, Thermo Fisher Scientific & Illumina. The market size is broken down by relevant regions/countries, segments and application that may see potential uptrend or downtrend.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Las Vegas Herald

3 Reasons Why HSE Consulting and Training Services Market May Double Its Revenue Size in Coming Decade

Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on "HSE Consulting and Training Services Market Insights, to 2026" with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market stakeholders. The growth of the HSE Consulting and Training Services market is mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world.
MARKETS
Las Vegas Herald

Service Robots Market Next Big Thing | Major Giants- Kawasaki, REWALK, Sony, Honda

The " Worldwide Service Robots - Market Development Scenario " Study has been added to HTF MI database. The study covers in-depth overview, description about the Product, Industry Scope and elaborates market outlook and growth status to 2027. At present, the market is developing its presence following current economic slowdown and its Impact. Some of the key players considered in the study are Intuitive Surgical, IRobot, Dyson, Neato Robotics, Sharp, Toshiba, Panasonic, Gecko Systems, Northrop Grumman Corporation, ECA Group, Kongsberg Maritim, Fujitsu Frontech Limited, Kawasaki, REWALK, Sony, Honda, Toyota, SoftBank, Hitachi & ALSOK. The market size is broken down by relevant regions/countries, segments and application that may see potential uptrend or downtrend.
MARKETS
Las Vegas Herald

Cloud Workload Protection Market May See Big Move | GuardiCore, HyTrust, LogRhythm

The " Worldwide Cloud Workload Protection - Market Development Scenario " Study has been added to HTF MI database. The study covers in-depth overview, description about the Product, Industry Scope and elaborates market outlook and growth status to 2027. At present, the market is developing its presence following current economic slowdown and its Impact. Some of the key players considered in the study are Bracket (US), CloudPassage (US), Dome9 (US), Evident (US), GuardiCore (Israel), HyTrust (US), LogRhythm (US), McAfee (US), Sophos (UK), Symantec (US), Trend Micro (Japan) & Tripwire (US). The market size is broken down by relevant regions/countries, segments and application that may see potential uptrend or downtrend.
MARKETS
Las Vegas Herald

Mobile Analytics Software Market to See Huge Growth by 2027 | Mixpanel, Countly, Amplitude

Latest Study on Industrial Growth of Global Mobile Analytics Software Market 2021-2027. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Mobile Analytics Software market. The report contains different market predictions related to revenue size, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary and SWOT analysis.
SOFTWARE
Las Vegas Herald

Artificial Intelligence in Agriculture Market Next Big Thing | Major Giants Agribotix, IBM, Cainthus

Latest Study on Industrial Growth of Global Artificial Intelligence in Agriculture Market 2021-2027. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Artificial Intelligence in Agriculture market. The report contains different market predictions related to revenue size, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary and SWOT analysis.
AGRICULTURE
Las Vegas Herald

Mobile Security Market is Set to Fly High in Years to Come

The " Worldwide Mobile Security - Market Development Scenario " Study has been added to HTF MI database. The study covers in-depth overview, description about the Product, Industry Scope and elaborates market outlook and growth status to 2027. At present, the market is developing its presence following current economic slowdown and its Impact. Some of the key players considered in the study are IBM, VMware, Symantec, Sap, Intel, F5 Networks, Apple, Check Point, Alcatel-Lucent & Air patrol. The market size is broken down by relevant regions/countries, segments and application that may see potential uptrend or downtrend.
MARKETS
Las Vegas Herald

Business Process Management Software Market to Develop New Growth Story | Appian, AgilePoint, K2 Software, Fujitsu

Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on "Global Business Process Management Software Market Insights, to 2026" with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the Business Process Management Software market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world.
SOFTWARE
Las Vegas Herald

Service Robotics Market is projected to reach USD 103.3 billion by 2026

According to a research report "Service Robotics Market with COVID-19 Impact Analysis, by Environment, Type (Professional, Personal & Domestic), Component, Application (Logistics, Inspection & Maintenance, Public Relations, Education, Personal), and Geography - Global Forecast to 2026", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the Service Robotics Market is projected to grow from USD 36.2 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 103.3 billion by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 23.3% from 2021 to 2026. The growing adoption of robots for new applications providing high returns on investment coupled with rising use of IoT in robots for cost-effective predictive maintenance is the key factors driving the service robotics market. In addition to this, in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, there is an increasing need to reduce hospital-acquired infections to regularly, which has fueled the need for adoption of robots for the purpose of disinfection and sanitation.
EDUCATION
Las Vegas Herald

Electric Car Motor Market May Set Epic Growth Story | Bosch, Hitachi, USES, HASCO

The " Worldwide Electric Car Motor - Market Development Scenario " Study has been added to HTF MI database. The study covers in-depth overview, description about the Product, Industry Scope and elaborates market outlook and growth status to 2027. At present, the market is developing its presence following current economic slowdown and its Impact. Some of the key players considered in the study are Fukuta, BYD, Broad Ocean, ZF Friedrichshafen AG, Bosch, Jing-Jin Electric (JJE), Anhui JEE, Mitsubishi Motors Corporation, Hitachi, USES, HASCO, MAGNA, Shenzhen Greatland Electrics Inc, Hepu Power, Zhejiang Founder Motor Co.,Ltd, Zhuhai Inpower, Denso & Tesla Motors. The market size is broken down by relevant regions/countries, segments and application that may see potential uptrend or downtrend.
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy