A new exhibition at the Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts examines social distancing’s impact on the art community. Running from Sept. 24 to Jan. 9, the exhibition is a collaborative effort between Scottsdale Arts Learning & Innovation and Arizona State University’s Cooperation in the Apocalypse research team and aims to explore how being socially distanced has made us want to congregate more than ever before.

SCOTTSDALE, AZ ・ 14 DAYS AGO