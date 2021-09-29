Miya Marcano’s family calls for FBI to help with search for missing 19-year-old

ORLANDO, Fla. — Family and friends are continuing to search for a local woman who vanished from her apartment complex on Friday.

Miya Marcano, 19, was reported missing from Arden Villas apartment complex where she lives and works.

5:40 p.m.:

Divers with the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office searched for hours near the sea wall along the riverwalk in Sanford on Wednesday.

It’s the same area of Lake Monroe we saw them searching on Tuesday where they also spent much of the day.

It’s believed the dive teams are looking for something related to the Miya Marcano investigation. The Seminole County Sheriff’s Office directed all questions regarding the search to Orange County.

An Orange County spokesperson said they could not comment, but they continue to work round the clock to locate Marcano.

The sheriff’s office wants anyone with information about Marcano’s disappearance to call them.

3:30 p.m.:

Miya Marcano’s family is calling for the FBI to get involved in the search for the missing 19-year-old.

They said they are frustrated and desperate to bring Marcano home.

“I just need Miya home,” her aunt said Wednesday afternoon.

12:30 p.m.:

WFTV was provided the video below by a source. It was taken sometime on Saturday afternoon and is believed to show the person of interest in Miya Marcano’s disappearance, Armando Caballero. We spoke with Marcano’s family about the video and they believe the items the man is carrying in the video belong to Marcano.

A look at the vehicle matches the one towed from the apartment complex where Caballero’s body was found on Tuesday. Stay tuned to Channel 9 Eyewitness News for updates.

ORIGINAL STORY:

Family and friends will be passing out more flyers as they search for Marcano in Orange and Seminole counties.

Dozens of people gathered at her apartment complex, lighting candles and saying prayers, hoping for good news.

“This is a different kind of hurt,” Marcano’s Aunt Semone Westmaas said. “It’s a hollow feeling that can’t be filled until Miya comes home.”

Marcano’s family says they’re desperate after spending multiple days searching for any clues as to her whereabouts.

They drove to Central Florida from Fort Lauderdale Friday after she missed a flight to visit them.

“We are not leaving Orlando until we leave with Miya,” Westmaas said.

Authorities and volunteers have been searching the woods around the apartment complex where maintenance worker Armando Caballero was found dead from an apparent suicide. Caballero has been identified by authorities as a person of interest in Marcano’s disappearance.

Caballero is accused of using his key fob to break into Marcano’s apartment.