Orange County, FL

SunRail train, semi truck & 2 cars involved in Orange County crash

By Katlyn Brieskorn, WFTV.com
WDBO
 9 days ago
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating after a SunRail train, a semi truck and two cars crashed early Wednesday.

Troopers said the crash happened around 6:40 a.m. on Wetherbee Road.

Troopers said a semi truck hauling a forklift on a trailer was traveling westbound on Wetherbee Road and the SunRail train was traveling southbound on the train tracks.

As the semi truck cross the tracks, another vehicle cut in front of it, preventing it from clear the tracks, troopers said.

Troopers said the crossing arms were activated and the truck was unable to move forward.

The front right of the train struck the rear portion of the semi’s trailer, investigators said.

Debris from the crash struck two SUV’s that were stopped for the train, troopers said.

Eleven passengers were on the SunRail train when it crashed, officials said.

No injuries were reported.

Weatherbee Road was closed while crews cleaned up the crash.

WDBO 107.3 FM and AM 580 radio for Orlando's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

