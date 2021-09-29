CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Military

North Korea says it has tested a new 'hypersonic' missile

Union Leader
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTOKYO - North Korea said Wednesday that it launched a "hypersonic" missile for the first time, in what marks the latest advance in its expanding weapons program and a milestone in a project officials had identified as a top military priority. Hypersonic missile systems are some of the latest warfare...

www.unionleader.com

Comments / 0

Related
International Business Times

Biden Reveals Nuclear Stockpile: US Has 3,750 Warheads Vs. China’s Less Than 300

President Joe Biden’s administration said Tuesday that the United States has more than 3,700 warheads as of September 2020, marking the first time since 2018 that the government disclosed such information amid mounting tensions with China. In its new report, the National Nuclear Security Administration (NNSA) said “the U.S. stockpile...
U.S. POLITICS
Reuters

U.S., Chinese military officials hold 'frank, in-depth' talks -Pentagon

WASHINGTON, Sept 29 (Reuters) - U.S. and Chinese military officials held "frank, in-depth" talks this week on a range of defense issues, the Pentagon said on Wednesday, as the countries grapple over their competing interests in the Indo-Pacific region. Michael Chase, U.S. deputy assistant secretary of defense for China, held...
MILITARY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeffrey Lewis
Union Leader

CIA creates new 'mission center' to counter China

The CIA is creating a new center focused exclusively on gathering intelligence about China and countering its espionage against the United States, another sign that senior U.S. officials are preparing for an all-encompassing, years-long struggle with Beijing. In remarks to agency personnel on Wednesday, CIA Director William J. Burns characterized...
FOREIGN POLICY
Union Leader

Taiwan says U.S. commitment is 'rock solid' after Biden remark on China's Xi

WASHINGTON/TAIPEI — Taiwan’s Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday Washington had reassured them that its approach to the island had not changed, a day after President Joe Biden said that he and Chinese President Xi Jinping agreed to abide by the “Taiwan agreement.”. The Foreign Ministry said it had sought clarification...
FOREIGN POLICY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ballistic Missile#Missiles#Nuclear Arms Race#Hwasong 8#North Korean
Union Leader

U.S. nuclear submarine hits USO in South China Sea, injuring 11 sailors

A U.S. nuclear-powered attack submarine struck an object while submerged in international waters in the Indo-Pacific region last week, the Navy said, adding that no life-threatening injuries were reported. "The submarine remains in a safe and stable condition. USS Connecticut's nuclear propulsion plant and spaces were not affected and remain...
MILITARY
AFP

US special forces quietly training Taiwanese: official

US special operations forces have been quietly training Taiwanese troops for months, a move which China warned Friday could cause "serious harm" to relations between Washington and Beijing. A contingent of around 20 special operations and conventional forces has been conducting the training for less than a year, the Pentagon official, who declined to be identified, told AFP Thursday, adding that some of the trainers rotate in and out. The official largely confirmed a Wall Street Journal report which said the training has been going on for at least a year, amid China's rising verbal threats against the island ally of the United States. Beijing opposes self-ruled Taiwan -- which it views as its own territory to be seized one day, by force if necessary -- having any official diplomatic exchanges and has aggressively tried to dissuade politicians from visiting in recent years.
MILITARY
The Independent

State TV says Iranian speedboats intercepted US Navy vessel

Iran’s state TV reported Thursday that speedboats belonging to the country's paramilitary Revolutionary Guard have intercepted a U.S. vessel in the Persian Gulf A U.S. Navy spokesman said he was not aware of any such encounter at sea over the past days. The region remains on edge over Iran’s escalating nuclear program. Talks in Vienna to revive Tehran’s now-tattered 2015 accord with world powers have stalled since June, with no date set for their resumption.Thursday’s Iranian report aired footage that the TV said was filmed from one of the Guard speedboats. It shows a vessel with the U.S....
MILITARY
AFP

Iran-SKorea row worsens over oil billions frozen by US sanctions

A row between Iran and South Korea is intensifying, with Tehran threatening legal action unless Seoul releases more than $7 billion in funds for oil shipments frozen because of US sanctions. The Islamic republic was South Korea's third-largest Middle Eastern trade partner before the United States unilaterally withdrew from a 2015 nuclear deal between Tehran and world powers and reimposed crippling sanctions. Iran had been a key oil supplier to resource-poor South Korea and in turn imported industrial equipment, household appliances and vehicle spare parts from Seoul. "We have $7.8 billion of our money blocked in South Korean banks," said Iranian lawmaker Alireza Salimi, who is involved with the case.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Military
NewsBreak
World
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Nuclear Weapons
Place
Tokyo, JP
Country
China
Daily News-Record

Our Military Leaders Confirm: Biden Misled America

After two days of testimony by our military commanders on the Biden administration's disastrous withdrawal from Afghanistan, here is what we have learned: Joe Biden is (as the president once termed a skeptical town hall attendee) "a lying, dog-faced pony soldier." In an interview with ABC News's George Stephanopoulos last...
MILITARY
The Independent

Damaged US sub in port after collision in South China Sea

A U.S. Navy nuclear-powered submarine that was damaged in a collision with an unknown underwater object in the South China Sea last weekend has arrived in port at Guam the Navy said Friday.No further details about the circumstances of the collision or the extent of damage to the USS Connecticut were available, but China's Foreign Ministry expressed “serious concern” about what happened.“As the party involved, the U.S. should clarify in detail the situation of the accident, including the location, the intention of the sailing, details of the accident, such as what exactly it collided with, whether it caused...
MILITARY
AFP

Damaged US nuclear sub arrives in Guam

An American nuclear-powered submarine that was damaged in a collision with an object in the South China Sea arrived Friday in Guam with 11 injured aboard, a US official said. The US Navy revealed on Thursday that the USS Connecticut, a Seawolf class fast-attack submarine, had "struck an object while submerged" on October 2 in international waters in the Indo-Pacific region. The US official, speaking on condition of anonymity, declined to give the precise location where the incident occurred but said it happened in the South China Sea. Eleven sailors were injured including two moderately.
MILITARY

Comments / 0

Community Policy