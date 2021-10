Sage Steele is one of ESPN’s best-known “SportsCenter” anchors, but viewers won’t see her on air for the next few days. Steele is taking a break from her regular duties after she appeared on an outside podcast and made controversial references regarding President Barack Obama’s racial background; ESPN’s coronavirus policy; and suggested some female journalists court harassment due to their wardrobe choices. Steele has long been known to hold more conservative views than many of her colleagues, but the recent remarks, made on “Uncut With Jay Cutler,” appear to have gone a bridge too far for ESPN executives at the Disney company’s...

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 3 DAYS AGO