The Best Mini Fridges for Classrooms, According to Teachers

New York Comic Con 2021 is a husk of itself thanks to COVID, and almost anything actually newsworthy from the event is available to stream virtually. These factors did not become apparent until after I had already been approved as press though, so here I am at NYCC 2021, casting a spotlight on the interesting video game-relevant scraps of information that remain. One of which was the “Can We Finally Admit Games Should Be in the Classroom?” panel, in which four schoolteachers described their approaches to introducing games — both video games and tabletop — into the classroom for educational purposes. And I mean actual games like Journey and Papers, Please, not Mario Teaches Typing.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 4 HOURS AGO