CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Technology

The Best Mini Fridges for Classrooms, According to Teachers

By Malia Bartek
weareteachers.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHaving iced coffee, your lunch, and snacks at your fingertips? Yes, please! A mini fridge for classrooms can be a game changer for its convenience and functionality. Plus, it can help keep you on track with health goals to store more fresh, healthy snacks in your classroom. We’ve found all the best mini fridge options. However, we know not all schools allow mini fridges, so we also have some amazing lunch box options for your snacks.

www.weareteachers.com

Comments / 0

Related
romper.com

The 6 Best Toddler Lunch Boxes, According To Parents

Choosing the right lunch box is key to keeping your child fed and energized throughout the day. Whether you’re looking for an insulated bag that keeps meals cool or a food container with multiple compartments, the best toddler lunch boxes are made with materials that can withstand rough handling and are easy to clean. They’re also great at containing leaks when those inevitable spills do occur.
FOOD & DRINKS
weareteachers.com

Is Anyone Teaching in Schools Actually Happy?

I teach 7th grade science at my local public school, and I’m so unhappy. It’s only been a little over a month since school started, and I feel so done. It’s October, and it already feels like April. I feel like I’m a bad teacher. I know I’m not, but I keep feeling it every single day. How can I spark my joy in teaching again? —It’s Gonna Be A Long Year.
EDUCATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ge#Mini Fridge#Fridges#Classroom#Weareteachers#6 Can#Amazon Frigidaire
weareteachers.com

35 Awesome Teacher T-Shirts You Can Buy on Amazon

Amazon is a treasure trove if you’re looking to upgrade your classroom supplies or find new ways to show off your teacher pride. Want to add some teacher inspired fashion to your closet? You’ll love the fun and stylish teacher t-shirts we found on Amazon too! Perfect for teachers of every grade and subject—these shirts make a statement whether you wear them to school or the supermarket! Here are the best teacher t-shirts on Amazon. (We won’t tell if you buy more than one!)
APPAREL
goodhousekeeping.com

The Best Pre-Black Friday Mini Fridge Sales of 2021

As the holiday shopping season gets closer, it's never too early to start planning what items you want to shop for on Black Friday and Cyber Monday. It's the perfect time to get all the things you need for all the special people in your life (as well as yourself!) Most importantly, you're also able to buy all the house gadgets you need, whether that be a kitchen appliance like an air fryer or a mini fridge to store all kinds of things in.
BEAUTY & FASHION
igeeksblog.com

Best wallet cases for iPhone 13 mini in 2021

Even before the introduction of the new iPhone 13 lineup, its cases started surfacing globally. However, with the introduction of MagSafe, a new set of cases called wallet cases were out. These are designed to let you carry cash and documents along with your iPhone. Unlike other cases, they make...
CELL PHONES
Nintendo Enthusiast

Teachers are really trying to bring (real) video games into the classroom

New York Comic Con 2021 is a husk of itself thanks to COVID, and almost anything actually newsworthy from the event is available to stream virtually. These factors did not become apparent until after I had already been approved as press though, so here I am at NYCC 2021, casting a spotlight on the interesting video game-relevant scraps of information that remain. One of which was the “Can We Finally Admit Games Should Be in the Classroom?” panel, in which four schoolteachers described their approaches to introducing games — both video games and tabletop — into the classroom for educational purposes. And I mean actual games like Journey and Papers, Please, not Mario Teaches Typing.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
eBay
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Facebook
nutritionaloutlook.com

Nature Made supports teachers with immune health products, classroom funds

The new #TeachHealthy campaign will donate more than 7 million servings of Nature Made immune support products to teachers, including the company’s ImmuneMAX and vitamin C gummy supplements. It will also contribute $2 million to over 13,000 teachers to fund teachers’ requests for classroom projects. Dietary supplements brand Nature Made...
ADVOCACY
SlashGear

iPad mini 6 “jelly scrolling” is normal behavior according to Apple

IPad mini 6 “jelly scrolling” is normal behavior according to AppleIt’s not unusual for new products to launch with some issues, and even Apple’s devices aren’t immune to that. Fortunately, most of those post-launch problems can be fixed through a software update, like the “Unlock with Apple Watch” iPhone 13 bug that’s already addressed in the latest iOS 15.1 beta. Unfortunately, that still depends on whether Apple considers something to be a bug or a non-issue, and it seems that it doesn’t see any problem with the “jelly scrolling” being reported by new iPad mini 6 owners.
TECHNOLOGY
weareteachers.com

Teachers, We Have Got To Stop Falling for “Future” TikTok Challenges

Ah, TikTok. The teen obsession du jour. An app that becomes what you make of it. As an adult, you may find yourself on #TrueCrimeTok, #ToddlerTok, or #CookingTok, depending on how you interact with videos. Maybe you’ve even tried one of the many dance challenges on the app. But as a teacher, you’re certainly aware that TikTok has a more sinister side. The Devious Licks Challenge horrified us and took us completely by surprise. But that doesn’t mean that we need to panic over new warnings about “future” TikTok challenges. Let’s dig into why that is.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
howtogeek.com

The Best iPad Mini Cases of 2021

How-To Geek's product recommendations come from the same team of experts that have helped people fix their gadgets over one billion times. We only recommend the best products based on our research and expertise. We never accept payment to endorse or review a product. Read More »
ELECTRONICS
easyhealthoptions.com

The green fruit that keeps deep belly fat away

Did you know that there are two types of fat on your body — one that you see each time you look in the mirror and one that is deeper and more dangerous?. That’s right, the fat that sits right under the surface of your skin, known as subcutaneous fat is the one responsible for the bulge you may be battling on your hips and thighs.
FITNESS
EatThis

Dietitian Says This Is the Worst Food to Eat Before Bedtime—And It's a Popular One

Finding it difficult to fall asleep and stay asleep? You're not alone. According to the Sleep Foundation, conservative estimates find that between 10% and 30% of adults suffer from chronic insomnia, though there are some studies that show this number to be closer to 50% to 60%. No matter if chronic insomnia is impacting 10% or 60% of the adult population, if you're one of the people suffering, it could be because of the food you're choosing to snack on late at night.
LIFESTYLE
30Seconds

Nutrition for Thicker Hair: 4 Foods That May Help Thicken Your Hair

Foods that are high in protein, omega 3 fatty acids, iron, zinc and biotin are amazing for hair growth and health. Here are a few foods to consider adding to your diet:. Salmon: This oily fish contains ultra-high amounts of omega 3 fatty acids which promote healthy, beautiful hair. We love salmon baked in foil with lemon and pepper and served with baby spinach (another hair-loving powerhouse) for a fuss-free meal.
HAIR CARE
Inverse

This one bathroom habit could be secretly sabotaging your life

We’ve all done a quick “just in case” wee before heading out or because we’re passing the bathroom. If you’re a parent, you might have also told the kids to “do a wee now so we don’t have to find a toilet later.”. Doing a “just in case” wee isn’t...
MLS
FOXBusiness

Supermarket giant ends in-store butcher service, moves to packaged meat

Australian supermarket giant Coles is sending its butchers packing – at least to other departments – announcing that all of its more than 800 stores will end in-store butcher services and offer only pre-packaged meats. The move will impact roughly 1,570 of the firm's 120,000 employees, and their union says...
RETAIL

Comments / 0

Community Policy