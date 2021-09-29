Symrise Collaborates with Holy Energy for Natural Energy Drink
Symrise has announced a collaboration with the startup company, Holy Energy, in developing an energy drink with a natural energy booster. The companies got to know each other in Berlin during the collaboration of Symrise with KitchenTown, an innovation platform for food and food technology startups. Together, Symrise and Holy Energy have developed a beverage gaming booster with natural fruit flavors and coloring. It comes with a very low sugar content (0.1gr/100ml) and no taurine or fillers.www.perfumerflavorist.com
Comments / 0