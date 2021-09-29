CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milk Bar founder and award-winning chef Christina Tosi on her new children's book

 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChristina Tosi, a two-time James Beard award-winning chef and the founder of Milk Bar, is now a mother and the author of a new children's book, "Every Cake Has a Story." CBS News correspondent Meg Oliver sits down with Tosi to discuss the meaning and inspiration behind her book.

CBS News

CBS News

