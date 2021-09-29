CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL News: Richard Sherman Signing With Buccaneers

By James Rapien
CINCINNATI — Richard Sherman has a new team. The 33-year-old cornerback is signing with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Sherman made the announcement on his podcast on Wednesday afternoon.

The five-time Pro Bowler was arrested in July and is facing five misdemeanor chargers, including driving under the influence. He crashed his SUV and tried to force his way into a family member's home.

He pled not guilty to all charges and has been going to therapy according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

Sherman spent the first seven years of his career with the Seahawks, before signing with the 49ers in in 2018. He only appeared in five games for San Francisco in 2020 due to a calf injury.

Tom Brady helped recruit Sherman to Tampa Bay.

The Buccaneers have suffered multiple injuries at cornerback, which led to their pursuit of the former All-Pro. Watch Sherman's announcement below.

