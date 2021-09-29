Confidence Of Americans On Biden Providing Accurate Pandemic Info At All-Time Low

From the very start, Donald Trump’s message about the pandemic was almost entirely consistent: It was not a big deal and it was going away soon. There were moments when he deviated from this, as in the early spring of 2020 when the White House announced restrictions aimed at containing the virus, but it was otherwise a steady patter in different forms. Everything was going to be okay because vaccines were imminent/warm weather made it go away/it would just disappear/hydroxychloroquine worked/monoclonal antibodies worked, so just go about your business and vote Republican in November.

