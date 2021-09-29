CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Confidence Of Americans On Biden Providing Accurate Pandemic Info At All-Time Low

By David Crabtree
chronicle99.com
 9 days ago

According to a new survey, the faith of Americans in President Joe Biden to provide accurate information about Covid-19 is at an all-time low. According to the results of the Axios/Ipsos Coronavirus Index, a survey that was undertaken between September 24 and 27, just 45 per cent of Americans said they trusted Biden to provide accurate information on the pandemic. It also revealed that 53 per cent of the respondents did not have trust in him at all.

chronicle99.com

