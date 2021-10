FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – Earthquake relief efforts in Haiti got a boost Thursday as Broward Health announced they are giving a $250,000 donation of PPE and medical supplies to the nation. The move will help humanitarian groups like Man Dodo provide much-needed relief. It was back on August 14th that a devastating earthquake hit southwest Haiti leave more than two thousand people dead and destroying most homes and schools. “It was very emotional for me to see,” said Man Dodo founder Ed Lozama. Lozama just returned from his first trip to Haiti since the earthquake and said he was disturbed at how much damage...

BROWARD COUNTY, FL ・ 4 HOURS AGO