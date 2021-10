Companies that regularly make consumer products, especially consumer electronics, often try to hit a certain window of time for launching new products. This window is determined by multiple factors, including market “seasons,” pacing with other products from the same company, and competitors’ schedules. Missing that window of opportunity can send ripples that affect not only the company’s profits but also those of its partners, especially manufacturers. That’s why it’s critical for Samsung to get the Galaxy S21 FE out stat, which will hopefully be easier now that it has reportedly addressed its production problems.

CELL PHONES ・ 14 DAYS AGO