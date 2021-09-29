NFL Hall of Fame Inductee Warren Moon Joins 'Krush House(TM) and 'Krush House(TM) Legends' Video Podcasts on Friday October 1st 2021
LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / September 29, 2021 / Winners, Inc. (OTC PINK:WNRS) subsidiary VegasWINNERS Inc., which provides sports betting enthusiasts with high quality content, analysis, research, data, guidance and professional advice announced today that NFL Hall of Fame Inductee Warren Moon is going on air with the 'Krush House' crew to chat about his predictions for this current football season, his life, all things football and sports gambling. Moon was originally scheduled to appear on Friday August 27th, 2021.www.albuquerqueexpress.com
